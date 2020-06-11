Football

Romanian match postponed due to coronavirus case

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BUCHAREST, June 11 (Reuters) - The Romanian league match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste was postponed after a Dinamo official tested positive for novel coronavirus, the domestic professional league (LPF) said on Thursday.

It is the first coronavirus case reported in Romanian football. As of Thursday, the Black Sea state had 21,182 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,369 people have died.

Dinamo's game against Chindia was scheduled to take place on Saturday as part of the playoffs between the bottom eight teams in the top flight, which follow 26 rounds during the regular season.

Football

Players allowed to play for three clubs in a season says FIFA

2 HOURS AGO

The LPF said 18-times champions Dinamo's matches would be postponed until the epidemiological investigation is completed, adding that it was necessary to maintain the anonymity of the person who tested positive for legal reasons.

Romania’s top division's season will restart on Friday after the football federation suspended all soccer in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)

Premier League

Mane, Minamino on target as Liverpool put six past Blackburn in friendly

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Serbia lets 25,000 attend soccer derby as coronavirus lockdown eases

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

AC Milan coach Pioli unruffled by Rangnick talk

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Players allowed to play for three clubs in a season says FIFA

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Mane, Minamino on target as Liverpool put six past Blackburn in friendly

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Serbia lets 25,000 attend soccer derby as coronavirus lockdown eases

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen end Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

00:01:31
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

09/06/2020 AT 11:31
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Premier League

Chelsea condemn fans' Morata chant, player asks for it to stop

09/09/2017 AT 15:56
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articlePlayers allowed to play for three clubs in a season says FIFA
Next articleAC Milan coach Pioli unruffled by Rangnick talk