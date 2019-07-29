The Belgium international has not featured in any of United's pre-season friendlies due to an ankle injury. However, even though the 26-year-old is now reportedly fit enough to play, he has not travelled to Oslo for United's penultimate friendly on Tuesday evening.

United rejected a €60 million (£53.9m) bid from Inter Milan for Lukaku earlier this month with Inter boss Antonio Conte labelling the striker "an important player" after the two clubs met in a friendly in Singapore on July 20th.

Lukaku posted a photo with his agent Federico Pastorello on social media on Saturday, further intensifying speculation around his future.

Lukaku, who joined United for £75 million from Everton in 2017, started 15 of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 29 games the Norwegian was in charge of last season. He scored 15 goals in 45 appearances for United across the whole campaign.