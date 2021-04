Football

Ronald Koeman: Barcelona need the 'best Lionel Messi' in Clasico showdown against Real Madrid

Ronald Koeman has called on Lionel Messi to produce his best form as title-hunting Barcelona take on arch rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico. The Catalan side are one point behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid in the table ahead of the match in the Spanish capital with Messi firing them back into contention for the top spot.

00:00:31, 2 hours ago