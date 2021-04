Football

Ronald Koeman on Barcelona's Copa del Rey triumph with Lionel Messi - 'You have to win things'

Reaction after Lionel Messi scored twice to help Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 and win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, giving Ronald Koeman his first title as coach of the Catalan club. Frenkie de Jong had put Barcelona in charge around the hour mark - Messi then stepped up to complete a four-goal burst in 12 minutes and that was effectively that.

