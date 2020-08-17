Ronald Koeman set to be appointed Barcelona boss – reports

Holland coach Ronald Koeman during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier group C qualifying match between Belarus and The Netherlands at Dinamo stadium on October 13, 2019 in Minsk, Belarus(Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)

Ronald Koeman will be appointed Barcelona boss, according to numerous reports.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu chaired a board meeting on Monday in the wake of Barcelona's humbling 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League to discuss the future direction of the club.

Presidential elections are expected to be held next summer, but in the more immediate term it was decided that incumbent Quique Setien would be relieved of his duties with former player Koeman set to take charge of the club, according to Sky Italy's Fabrizio Romano.

Koeman will leave his role as Netherlands manager to assume the position of head coach at the club he represented as a player between 1989 and 1995.

Ahead of the meeting Bartomeu said: “There are some decisions that we had already made, and others that we will make over the next few days. Announcements will be made from next week, we need to make decisions after things have calmed down. Today is a day for reflection. Tomorrow we will try to raise our fans’ spirits following such a heavy defeat.”

Setien was appointed in January to replace Ernesto Valverde.

