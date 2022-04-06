Ronald Koeman will return as manager of the Netherlands after the World Cup with current Oranje boss Louis van Gaal set to step down following his cancer diagnosis.

Van Gaal, who revealed his illness to the public on Dutch TV last week, will continue in his post until the tournament in Qatar but will cede duties from then on to Koeman, who will begin work at the start of 2023.

Koeman held the Dutch job himself between 2018 and 2020 before leaving to take over at Barcelona. However, Koeman was sacked by the Blaugrana last October and has been out of work since.

In a statement announcing his return, ex-Southampton and Everton boss Koeman said: “I am looking forward to the new collaboration.

"A little over a year and a half ago, I certainly did not leave the Dutch national team out of dissatisfaction.

"My stay felt good, the results were good and the click with the internationals was good. We will soon continue on that path. That is certain for me.”

Van Gaal revealed he had been consulted over the appointment, and told De Telegraaf: "A year ago, I was the only coach available who had experience, that now applies to Koeman.

"He would be a good successor."

Marianne van Leeuwen, the Dutch FA's chief executive of professional football, revealed that her organisation had moved quickly once they had become aware of Van Gaal's condition.

She said: "We are very happy that Ronald will return next year. During his previous 'term' as national coach, there was great satisfaction with his work and the results.

"That is why, after internal deliberations, I entered into discussions with Ronald and his agent Rob Jansen, together with [the Dutch FA's] director of top football Nico-Jan Hoogma.

"I did not want to wait to fill in the succession of Van Gaal. After all, the changing of the guard will come at an atypical moment; end of the calendar year, a period in which top trainers have been under contract for a long time.

"As early as mid-January, we therefore decided to contact Ronald, who was available.

"Then we came to an agreement in a few conversations."

The Netherlands have been drawn in Group A of the World Cup's first stage where they will face hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal.

