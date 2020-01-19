Ronaldo double fires Juventus four points clear with Parma win

The 34-year-old’s deflected shot opened the scoring in the first half, but Juve were pegged back after the break when Andreas Cornelius headed in from a corner.

Ronaldo restored the home side’s advantage just three minutes later with a low strike that took his tally for the season to 16 league goals, 11 of which have come in his last seven appearances.

Maurizio Sarri’s side sit on top of the table with 51 points, four clear of second-placed Inter Milan following their draw at Lecce earlier in the day, while Parma are seventh on 28 points. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Toby Davis)