Football

Ronaldo misses penalty as Juve squeeze into final with Milan draw

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
18 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

TURIN, Italy, June 12 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man AC Milan on Friday but the Turin side still squeezed into the Coppa Italia final as the season restarted following a three-month stoppage for the novel coronavirus.

Juve qualified for Wednesday's final on away goals following their 1-1 draw in the first leg of the semi-final, played on Feb. 13, and face Napoli or Inter Milan who meet on Saturday.

Juventus were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute after the VAR officials spotted a handball but Ronaldo slammed his effort against the foot of the post.

Football

Leipzig rescued by VAR then score twice in Hoffenheim win

42 MINUTES AGO

Almost immediately, Milan forward Ante Rebic was sent off for a wild kick at Danilo, forcing the visitors to play for more than 70 minutes with 10 men. They held out but rarely threatened to snatch the goal that would have taken them into the final.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

Bolton part company with manager Hill after League One relegation

AN HOUR AGO
Liga

Getafe resume La Liga campaign with 2-1 defeat at Granada

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Leipzig rescued by VAR then score twice in Hoffenheim win

42 MINUTES AGO
Football

Bolton part company with manager Hill after League One relegation

AN HOUR AGO
Liga

Getafe resume La Liga campaign with 2-1 defeat at Granada

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Getafe resume La Liga campaign with 2-1 defeat at Granada

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

00:01:28
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

The Premier League is returning: 9 things you can expect...

00:02:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

00:01:49
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

10/06/2020 AT 14:02
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Premier League

Is Alexis Sanchez really feeling as sick as a dog?

28/07/2017 AT 09:32
Premier League

Lyon President: Lacazette stays put despite ‘very nice’ Arsenal offer

16/06/2017 AT 10:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

06/05/2020 AT 16:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Football

Paper Round: Chelsea offer Hazard mega deal to fend off Madrid interest

29/03/2017 AT 00:11
Premier League

How can Manchester United keep De Gea at Old Trafford?

13/02/2017 AT 08:04
All Sports

Top 10 sporting cock-ups

02/08/2011 AT 19:16
View more

What's On

Previous articleLeipzig rescued by VAR then score twice in Hoffenheim win