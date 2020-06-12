Ronaldo misses penalty as Juve squeeze into final with Milan draw

TURIN, Italy, June 12 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man AC Milan on Friday but the Turin side still squeezed into the Coppa Italia final as the season restarted following a three-month stoppage for the novel coronavirus.

Juve qualified for Wednesday's final on away goals following their 1-1 draw in the first leg of the semi-final, played on Feb. 13, and face Napoli or Inter Milan who meet on Saturday.

Juventus were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute after the VAR officials spotted a handball but Ronaldo slammed his effort against the foot of the post.

Almost immediately, Milan forward Ante Rebic was sent off for a wild kick at Danilo, forcing the visitors to play for more than 70 minutes with 10 men. They held out but rarely threatened to snatch the goal that would have taken them into the final.

