Ronaldo, who has 164 caps and is one goal away from becoming only the second player ever to score 100 goals at international level, was not on the team sheet announced by UEFA.

Coach Fernando Santos said on Friday said that the 35-year-old had suffered the infection during the week and that his toe looked as if it had been stung by a bee. Portugal's next match will be away to Sweden on Tuesday.

Football England win in Iceland after late penalty drama AN HOUR AGO

It is the first Portugal match he has missed since the 1-1 draw with Poland in November 2018. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Football Wolves break club record to sign 18-year-old Silva 2 HOURS AGO