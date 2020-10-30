The 35-year-old has missed one Portugal match and four Juventus games, including their Champions League clash with Barcelona, since he tested positive on Oct. 13.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has undergone a test today," said Juventus in a statement. "The result of the test was negative. The player has therefore recovered after 19 days and is no longer subject to the home isolation regime."

Juventus' next match is away to Spezia in Serie A on Sunday.

(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

