Cristiano Ronaldo, who hit a hat-trick when the two sides met in a thrilling 2018 World Cup group stage game, almost gave the European champions the lead when he sent a shot crashing against the underside of the bar early in the second half.

Midfielder Renato Sanches went even closer moments later with a first-time shot at goal.

Football Caputo, 33, scores on Italy debut in rout of Moldova 10 MINUTES AGO

He also hit the bottom of the bar before running away to celebrate, only to see the ball bounce on the goalline without crossing it.

Portugal's most glaring chance was still to come though, when Ruben Semedo headed a corner to the far post towards Joao Felix, who got the weakest of touches and somehow missed the target with the goal gaping in front of him. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

Football Germany's Neuhaus scores on debut in 3-3 draw with Turkey 14 MINUTES AGO