Ronaldo scores 700th career goal in Euro qualifier with Ukraine
By Reuters

35 minutes agoUpdated 32 minutes ago

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 700th career goal when he converted a 72nd minute penalty in Portugal's Euro 2020 qualifier against Ukraine on Monday.

The 34-year-old has scored 95 for his country, 450 for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 32 for Juventus and five for Sporting.

Portugal were beaten 2-1 by Ukraine in the Group B match.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

