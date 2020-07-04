Ronaldo scores from free kick, Buffon breaks record in Juve win

TURIN, Italy, July 4 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored from a free kick for Juventus and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made a record 648th Serie A appearance as the league leaders beat neighbours Torino 4-1 on Saturday.

Juventus went ahead with a deflected Paulo Dybala shot in the third minute and Juan Cuadrado extended their lead before Andrea Belotti pulled one back from a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Torino were threatening an equaliser until Ronaldo curled his shot over the wall and into the corner, his first goal in 43 free kick attempts during just under two seasons with Juventus. An own goal by Torino substitute Koffi Djidji completed the scoring.

The win left Juventus with 75 points from 30 games, seven ahead of second-placed Lazio who were at home to AC Milan later on Saturday. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

