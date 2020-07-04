Football

Ronaldo scores from free kick, Buffon breaks record in Juve win

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

TURIN, Italy, July 4 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored from a free kick for Juventus and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made a record 648th Serie A appearance as the league leaders beat neighbours Torino 4-1 on Saturday.

Juventus went ahead with a deflected Paulo Dybala shot in the third minute and Juan Cuadrado extended their lead before Andrea Belotti pulled one back from a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Torino were threatening an equaliser until Ronaldo curled his shot over the wall and into the corner, his first goal in 43 free kick attempts during just under two seasons with Juventus. An own goal by Torino substitute Koffi Djidji completed the scoring.

Premier League

Arsenal stun Wolves to keep Champions League dream alive

AN HOUR AGO

The win left Juventus with 75 points from 30 games, seven ahead of second-placed Lazio who were at home to AC Milan later on Saturday. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

VAR denies Real Betis penalty in 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Ukraine's Karpaty face league expulsion after second no-show

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On