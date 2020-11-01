The 35-year-old, out of action for nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, came on in the 56th minute and almost immediately put Juventus 2-1 ahead.

Adrien Rabiot added a third before Ronaldo scored with a Panenka-style penalty in the 76th minute to complete their win.

Juventus had taken an early lead with an Alvaro Morata goal but Spezia, in their debut season in Serie A, replied through Tommaso Pobega in the 32nd minute.

The win took Juve into second place with 12 points from six games, four behind leaders AC Milan, while Spezia remained on five. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)

