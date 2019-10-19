Ronaldo strikes as Juventus extend Serie A lead
TURIN, Italy, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Juventus moved four points clear at the top of the Serie A table with a 2-1 home win over Bologna on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the first half, but Danilo levelled for the visitors soon afterwards.
Miralem Pjanic profited on a defensive mix-up to net Juve's winner after the break, continuing Maurizio Sarri’s unbeaten start as Juventus coach.
The champions are top on 22 points but second-placed Inter Milan can cut their lead to one point with victory at Sassuolo on Sunday. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)
