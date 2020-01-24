Rooney fails to inspire Derby in 0-0 draw with fourth tier Northampton

Northampton forward Vadaine Oliver went closest to a breakthrough in the first half, striking the crossbar from close range, while second tier Derby failed to muster a shot on target and now face the prospect of a replay.

Derby claimed that Northampton's Charlie Goode should have been sent off for hauling Jack Marriott to the ground when he was through on goal but the referee ruled it was not a foul.

Sheffield Wednesday won 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers in the evening's other match, an all second-tier affair, while Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all play on Sunday against lower division opponents. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tom Brown)