Rooney scores first Derby goal in Luton defeat

The 34-year-old ex-England captain, who made his debut earlier this month, found the back of the net with a deflected shot after being set up by Duane Holmes in the 63rd minute.

Derby could not keep the lead though and lost to a Jayden Bogle own goal as they finished with 10 men after Max Lowe was sent off two minutes from time for pushing referee Andy Davies.

They are 16th in the table with 37 points from 29 games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)