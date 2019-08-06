Rooney to join Derby County as player-coach from Jan 2020

"I'm very excited about the opportunity that Derby County have provided me with... I'm sure I can make a big contribution and can't wait to meet everyone," Rooney, who will also continue to develop his coaching credentials at the club, said in a statement on Derby's website https://www.dcfc.co.uk/news/2019/08/wayne-rooney-to-join-derby-county. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)