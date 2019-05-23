Routledge extends love affair with Swansea into ninth season

Swansea winger Wayne Routledge has signed a one-year extension with the Championship club.

The 34-year-old has has made 260 appearances for the Swans since joining from Newcastle in 2011.

Routledge told the club’s website: “I am going into my ninth season with Swansea City. Just saying that puts a big smile on my face.

“I had a few clubs earlier in my career but then I found Swansea City, and Swansea City found me. I love playing for the club and I love being here.

“It was an emotional night at the Liberty in our final home game. There were a few tears because I didn’t know if that was the last time I would play at the Liberty.

“But now I can look forward to preparing for next season.”