'Rudiger doesn't need taking out for coffee' - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on contract talks

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Antonio Rudiger will not need any "pampering" as Chelsea continue talks with the Germany defender over a new contract. Rudiger's deal expires in the summer and the 28-year-old can now negotiate an agreement with overseas clubs, with Real Madrid and Paris St Germain among those keen on his services.

00:01:47, 15 minutes ago