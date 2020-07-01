Russia's Orenburg have another match cancelled due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russian top-flight team Orenburg have had Wednesday's scheduled game against Ural cancelled after more cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed at the club, the league said.

Last week, six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a game against Krasnodar being scrapped.

On Wednesday, the league said the tests of 10 players and staff members at Orenburg, who are based some 1,500-km (930 miles) southeast of Moscow near the border with Kazakhstan, had come back positive.

"Participation of the team in remaining matches will depend on the forthcoming tests," the league said. The club have six games to play.

Players and staff at Orenburg, bottom of the 16-team league, remained in quarantine, the club and the league said.

The Russian top flight has got off to a faltering start since it resumed matches after the coronavirus shutdown.

Rostov were routed 10-1 by relegation-threatened Sochi after they were forced to field youth players because their whole first-team squad was in quarantine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

