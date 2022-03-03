The Russian Football Union are taking their suspension from international competitions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Ad

The suspensions are “until further notice” and as it stands the Russian men’s team will be unable to play in the World Cup play-offs later this month.

Premier League Abramovich could sell Chelsea within 10 days, says Premier League CEO 3 HOURS AGO

Meanwhile, the women's team were due to compete in this summer's Euro 2022 competition in England, while Russian club Spartak Moscow were kicked out of the Europa League with last-16 opponents RB Leipzig receiving a bye into the quarter-finals.

Russia want their national teams reinstated in the upcoming tournaments, and if their appeal to CAS is unsuccessful they will then call for a suspension of the competitions in question.

"If FIFA and UEFA refuse such a procedure, a requirement will be put forward for the introduction of interim measures in the form of suspension of FIFA and UEFA decisions, as well as competitions in which Russian teams were supposed to participate," the Russian Football Union said.

The statement added that the union "believes that FIFA and UEFA did not have a legal basis when deciding on the removal of Russian teams”.

It continued: "The Russian Football Union was also not given the right to present its position, which violated the fundamental right to defence.

"In addition, when making decisions, FIFA and UEFA did not take into account other possible options for action, except for the complete exclusion of participants from the competition from Russia."

The union will also seek "compensation for damage" and claimed the suspension only came due to “pressure” from direct rivals– who were set to play the Russian men’s team in the play-off semi-final – as well as Sweden and Czech Republic, both potential play-off final opponents.

"The decision to withdraw the national team from qualification for the 2022 World Cup was made under pressure from direct rivals in the play-offs, which violated the principle of sports and the rules of fair play," the union added.

England, Northern Ireland Scotland and Wales were among the nations to support Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden’s refusal to play Russia.

Football 'First in a pandemic, now in middle of war' - Ceferin slams Super League project 6 HOURS AGO