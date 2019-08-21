LIVE

Ararat - FC Nizhny Novgorod

Russian Cup - 21 August 2019

Russian Cup – Follow the Football match between Ararat and FC Nizhny Novgorod live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 21 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Ararat and FC Nizhny Novgorod? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ararat vs FC Nizhny Novgorod. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

