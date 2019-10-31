LIVE

FC Orenburg - Khimki

Russian Cup - 31 October 2019

Russian Cup – Follow the Football match between FC Orenburg and Khimki live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Orenburg and Khimki? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Orenburg vs Khimki. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

