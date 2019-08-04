Share
- 2nd Half
- Tyukalov90'
- Stefanovich88'
- Gagloev (P)67'
- 1st Half
- Sitnikov22'
avant-match
LIVE
KAMAZ - FC Zvezda Perm
Russian Cup - 4 August 2019
Russian Cup – Follow the Football match between and live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 4 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Have your say by voting on who will win between and ? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for vs . Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.