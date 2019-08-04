    -
    14:00
    04/08/19
      Russian Cup • Last 128
      Knockout stages
      • 2nd Half
      • Tyukalov
        90'
      • Stefanovich
        88'
      • Gagloev (P)
        67'
      • 1st Half
      • Sitnikov
        22'
      KAMAZ - FC Zvezda Perm
      Russian Cup - 4 August 2019

