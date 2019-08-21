Shinnik Yaroslavl
    -
    16:30
    21/08/19
    Shinnik
    Tekstilshchik Ivanovo
      Russian Cup • Last 64
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Shinnik Yaroslavl - Tekstilshchik Ivanovo
      Russian Cup - 21 August 2019

      Russian Cup – Follow the Football match between Shinnik Yaroslavl and Tekstilshchik Ivanovo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 21 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aleksandr Pobegalov or Denis Boyarinstev? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Shinnik Yaroslavl and Tekstilshchik Ivanovo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Shinnik Yaroslavl vs Tekstilshchik Ivanovo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment