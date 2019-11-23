LIVE

FC Krasnodar-2 - Khimki

Russian First Division - 23 November 2019

Russian First Division – Follow the Football match between FC Krasnodar-2 and Khimki live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 23 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Artem Kulikov or Andrej Talalaev? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Krasnodar-2 and Khimki? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Krasnodar-2 vs Khimki. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

