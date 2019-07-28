LIVE

SKA-Khabarovsk - Fakel Voronezh

Russian First Division - 28 July 2019

Russian First Division – Follow the Football match between SKA-Khabarovsk and Fakel Voronezh live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 28 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aleksey Poddubsky or Sergey Oborin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between SKA-Khabarovsk and Fakel Voronezh? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for SKA-Khabarovsk vs Fakel Voronezh. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

