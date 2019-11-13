LIVE

Tekstilshchik Ivanovo - Tom Tomsk

Russian First Division - 13 November 2019

Russian First Division – Follow the Football match between Tekstilshchik Ivanovo and Tom Tomsk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 13 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Denis Boyarinstev or Vasili Baskakov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Tekstilshchik Ivanovo and Tom Tomsk? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Tekstilshchik Ivanovo vs Tom Tomsk. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

