LIVE

Yenisey Krasnoyarsk - FC Krasnodar-2

Russian First Division - 28 July 2019

Russian First Division – Follow the Football match between Yenisey Krasnoyarsk and FC Krasnodar-2 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 28 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aleksandr Alekseev or Oleg Fomenko? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Yenisey Krasnoyarsk and FC Krasnodar-2? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Yenisey Krasnoyarsk vs FC Krasnodar-2. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

