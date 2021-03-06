Yenisey Krasnoyarsk - Fakel Voronezh

Follow the Russian First Division live Football match between Yenisey Krasnoyarsk and Fakel Voronezh with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 6 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Aleksandr Alferov or Oleg Vasilenko? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Yenisey Krasnoyarsk and Fakel Voronezh news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Yenisey Krasnoyarsk and Fakel Voronezh. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

