Baltika Kaliningrad - Volgar Astrakhan

Follow the Russian First Division live Football match between Baltika Kaliningrad and Volgar Astrakhan with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 13 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sergei Ignashevich or Andranik Babayan? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Baltika Kaliningrad and Volgar Astrakhan news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Baltika Kaliningrad and Volgar Astrakhan. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

