Rotor Volgograd - PFC Kuban

Follow the Russian First Division live Football match between Rotor Volgograd and PFC Kuban with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 13 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Dmitry Khokhlov or Timur Shipshev? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Rotor Volgograd and PFC Kuban news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

