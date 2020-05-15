Football

Russian Premier League to resume matches on June 21

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
10 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia's top professional soccer league will resume matches on June 21 after having suspended the season in mid-March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Russian Football Union said on Friday.

The decision comes after several other European professional leagues, including Germany's Bundesliga, announced their return to the pitch.

The Russian Football Union said on Twitter its executive committee would allow teams in the Russian Premier League to make five substitutions per match when they restart next month.

Football

Bayern's Flick welcomes more substitutions for busy season restart

24 MINUTES AGO

The Russian Premier League said no final decision had yet been taken on whether the remaining games this season will be played behind closed doors.

The league put forward a plan last month to resume action on June 21 or June 28. No matches have been played in Russia's 16-team top-flight since March 16.

Champions Zenit St Petersburg lead the standings on 50 points after 22 matches played. Lokomotiv Moscow and Krasnodar are second and third respectively, nine points behind the leaders.

Some regions in Russia have begun lifting lockdown measures but the authorities in Moscow, the area that has been most badly hit by the novel coronavirus, have ordered the shutdown to remain in place until the end of the month.

Russia had recorded 262,843 coronavirus cases and 2,418 deaths as of Friday. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Additional reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Tom Balmforth Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Sporting director Zubizarreta departs Marseille

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Who is the greatest ever Premier League player? Vote now in the semi-finals

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Bayern's Flick welcomes more substitutions for busy season restart

24 MINUTES AGO
Football

Sporting director Zubizarreta departs Marseille

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Who is the greatest ever Premier League player? Vote now in the semi-finals

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Messi prefers not to over-think risk of infection as La Liga return looms

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Ronaldo, Henry, Bergkamp, Cantona? Who is the greatest Prem player ever?

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

See Barcelona's coronavirus protocol in action when Ter Stegen arrives for training

00:00:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Angelino: Why you should support Leipzig in the Bundesliga

00:00:42
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Arteta has brought energy back' – Vieira praises Arsenal boss

YESTERDAY AT 12:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
Premier League

Alli and Eriksen not in Spurs team to face Wolves, Foyth starts

03/11/2018 AT 18:58
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Guendouzi: Arsenal can win the league this season

15/08/2018 AT 11:15
Champions League

Chelsea lose top spot with Atletico draw

05/12/2017 AT 16:32
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBayern's Flick welcomes more substitutions for busy season restart