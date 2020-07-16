FC Sochi to miss match after nine test positive for coronavirus

FC Sochi's player Alexander Kokorin stands on the pitch with his hands folded before a 2019/2020 Russian Premier League Round 23 football match between FC Sochi and FC Rostov at Fisht Stadium

Russian top-flight team FC Sochi are set to miss their next match after nine people at the club tested positive for the COVID-19, the league said on Thursday.

The Russian Premier League did not say whether the cases had been recorded among players or team staff.

Football Premier League Top Scorers AN HOUR AGO

Sochi, currently 12th in the 16-team league, had been scheduled to play 14th-placed Tambov on Thursday.

Play Icon WATCH Lautaro Martinez the top target as Barcelona plan huge summer overhaul – Euro Papers 00:01:54

The Russian Premier League resumed the season last month after having halted action in mid-March to contain the virus. A few matches have since been cancelled after outbreaks were reported at certain clubs.

Russia has recorded 752,797 cases of the virus, the fourth highest in the world.

Football Deeney keen to fight relegation battle despite knee issue, says Pearson AN HOUR AGO