LIVE

Akhmat Groznyi - FC Ufa

Russian Premier League - 7 December 2019

Russian Premier League – Follow the Football match between Akhmat Groznyi and FC Ufa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 7 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Igor Shalimov or Vadim Evseev? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Akhmat Groznyi and FC Ufa? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Akhmat Groznyi vs FC Ufa. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

