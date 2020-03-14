LIVE

FC Orenburg - Spartak Moscow

Russian Premier League - 14 March 2020

Russian Premier League – Follow the Football match between FC Orenburg and Spartak Moscow live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 14 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Konstantin Yemelyanov or Domenico Tedesco? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Orenburg and Spartak Moscow? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Orenburg vs Spartak Moscow. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

