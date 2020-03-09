FC Rostov
Finished
0
3
-
2
2
11:00
09/03/20
Rostov Arena
CSKA Moscow
Russian Premier League • Day 21
  • 2nd Half
  • FC Rostov
  • CSKA Moscow
  • Sigurdsson
    90'
  • ShomurodovProshlyakov
    90'
  • Shchennikov
    89'
  • Popov
    86'
  • VlasicDzagoev
    79'
  • Chernov
    77'
  • Osipenko (o.g.)
    77'
  • Diveyev
    74'
  • OblyakovChalov
    73'
  • Zaynutdinov
    70'
  • BistrovicKuchaev
    65'
  • Mamaev
    64'
  • Mamaev
    63'
  • GlebovMamaev
    59'
  • Oblyakov
    57'
  • Popov (P)
    53'
  • Karpov
    51'
  • Fernandes
    51'
  • 1st Half
  • FC Rostov
  • CSKA Moscow
  • Eremenko
    31'
  • Sigurdsson
    25'
  • Akhmetov
    20'
  • Glebov
    18'
  • Carlos FernándeSaplinov
    13'
avant-match

LIVE
FC Rostov - CSKA Moscow
Russian Premier League - 9 March 2020

Russian Premier League – Follow the Football match between FC Rostov and CSKA Moscow live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 9 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Valery Karpin or Viktor Goncharenko? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Rostov and CSKA Moscow? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Rostov vs CSKA Moscow. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
