LIVE

FC Tambov - Spartak Moscow

Russian Premier League - 27 July 2019

Russian Premier League – Follow the Football match between FC Tambov and Spartak Moscow live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 27 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aleksandr Grigoryan or Oleg Kononov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Tambov and Spartak Moscow? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Tambov vs Spartak Moscow. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

