LIVE

FC Zenit - FC Tambov

Russian Premier League - 14 July 2019

Russian Premier League – Follow the Football match between FC Zenit and FC Tambov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 14 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Sergei Semak or Aleksandr Grigoryan? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Zenit and FC Tambov? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Zenit vs FC Tambov. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

