Krylya Sovetov Samara
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    0
    0
    13:30
    04/11/19
    Samara Arena
    Rubin Kazan
      Russian Premier League • Day 15
      • 2nd Half
      • Krylya Sovetov Samara
      • Rubin Kazan
      • Kvaratskhelia
        90'
      • Timofeev
        90'
      • DavitashviliMarkov
        89'
      • TashaevKvaratskhelia
        82'
      • ZinkovskiyRadonjic
        77'
      • KombarovGinsari
        73'
      • PodberyozkinMogilevets
        72'
      • Gatcan
        72'
      • Tashaev
        61'
      • Konovalov
        46'
      • 1st Half
      • Krylya Sovetov Samara
      • Rubin Kazan
      • Chernov
        18'
      • Poyarkov
        7'
