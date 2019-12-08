LIVE

PFC Sochi - Rubin Kazan

Russian Premier League - 8 December 2019

Russian Premier League – Follow the Football match between PFC Sochi and Rubin Kazan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 8 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Roman Berezovskiy or Eduardo Docampo? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between PFC Sochi and Rubin Kazan? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for PFC Sochi vs Rubin Kazan. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

