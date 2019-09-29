Spartak Moscow
    -
    14:30
    29/09/19
    Otkrytie Arena
    FC Orenburg
      Russian Premier League • Day 11
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Spartak Moscow - FC Orenburg
      Russian Premier League - 29 September 2019

      Russian Premier League – Follow the Football match between Spartak Moscow and FC Orenburg live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Oleg Kononov or Vladimir Fedotov? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Spartak Moscow and FC Orenburg? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Spartak Moscow vs FC Orenburg. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment