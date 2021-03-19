Rubin Kazan - FC Khimki

Follow the Russian Premier League live Football match between Rubin Kazan and FC Khimki with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 19 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Leonid Slutsky or Igor Cherevchenko? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Rubin Kazan and FC Khimki news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Rubin Kazan and FC Khimki. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

