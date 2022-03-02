Former Norwich manager Daniel Farke has left his role as Krasnodar manager before taking change of a single match at the Russian Premier League club.

Farke moved to Russia in January during the Russian winter break, signing a contract until the summer of 2024.

The German was set to oversee his first game last weekend, but their home tie against Lokomotiv Moscow was postponed after the suspension of Krasnodar airport following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He has since resigned, marking the latest departure in Russia after compatriot Markus Gisdol resigned in protest from his managerial role at Lokomotiv Moscow.

“Krasnodar and Daniel Farke terminated the contract by mutual agreement,” Krasnodar confirmed on Wednesday.

“Together with the German coach, his assistants Edmund Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John leave the club.”

Farke was sacked by Norwich in November after four-and-a-half years at Carrow Road.

He earned promotion to the Premier League twice with the Canaries, but their early-season struggles in the top flight saw them dismiss the head coach.

Farke’s decision to leave Krasnodar comes a day after Gisdol quit Lokomotiv.

"For me, football coaching is the best job in the world,” Gisdol said.

"But I cannot pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe.

"That is not in line with my values, which is why I have resigned from my position as coach of Lokomotiv Moscow with immediate effect.

"I can't stand on the training ground in Moscow, train the players, demand professionalism and a few kilometres away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire people.

"That is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of it.”

