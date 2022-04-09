Russian Premier League / Matchday 24
Akhmat Arena / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/terek-groznyi/teamcenter.shtml
Akhmat Groznyi
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/zenit-st-petersburg/teamcenter.shtml
FC Zenit
Advertisement
Ad

Akhmat Groznyi - FC Zenit

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Akhmat Groznyi logo
Akhmat Groznyi
FC Zenit logo
FC Zenit jersey
FC Zenit
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Akhmat Groznyi

FC Zenit

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC ZenitZEN
23147249
2
Dynamo MoscowDMO
23144546
3
CSKA MoscowCSK
23134643
4
PFC SochiSOC
23123839
5
Lokomotiv MoscowLOK
22107537
7
Akhmat GroznyiAKH
231021132
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Khimki
-
-
CSKA Moscow
09/04
FC Nizhny Novgorod
-
-
Dynamo Moscow
09/04
Rubin Kazan
-
-
FC Krasnodar
09/04
FC Ural
-
-
Krylya Sovetov Samara
10/04

Follow the Russian Premier League live Football match between Akhmat Groznyi and FC Zenit with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 9 April 2022.

Catch the latest Akhmat Groznyi and FC Zenit news and find up to date Russian Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.