Russian Premier League / Matchday 20
VTB Arena / 06.03.2022
Dynamo Moscow
Rescheduled
-
-
Spartak Moscow
Dynamo Moscow - Spartak Moscow Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dynamo Moscow logo
Dynamo Moscow
Spartak Moscow logo
Spartak Moscow
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Dynamo Moscow

Spartak Moscow

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC ZenitZEN
19125241
2
Dynamo MoscowDMO
19123439
3
PFC SochiSOC
19111734
4
CSKA MoscowCSK
20104634
5
Akhmat GroznyiAKH
19100930
10
Spartak MoscowSPM
1965823
