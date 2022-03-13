Russian Premier League / Matchday 21
Arena-Khimki / 13.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fk-khimki/teamcenter.shtml
FC Khimki
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dinamo-st-petersburg/teamcenter.shtml
PFC Sochi
FC Khimki - PFC Sochi Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Khimki logo
FC Khimki
PFC Sochi logo
PFC Sochi
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Khimki

PFC Sochi

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC ZenitZEN
20135244
2
Dynamo MoscowDMO
20123539
3
PFC SochiSOC
20121737
4
CSKA MoscowCSK
20113636
5
FC KrasnodarKRA
1995532
16
FC KhimkiKHI
20281014
