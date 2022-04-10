Russian Premier League / Matchday 24
BetBoom Arena / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-ufa/teamcenter.shtml
FC Ufa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dinamo-st-petersburg/teamcenter.shtml
PFC Sochi
Advertisement
Ad

FC Ufa - PFC Sochi

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Ufa logo
FC Ufa
PFC Sochi logo
PFC Sochi
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Ufa

PFC Sochi

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC ZenitZEN
23147249
2
Dynamo MoscowDMO
24145547
3
CSKA MoscowCSK
24135644
4
PFC SochiSOC
23123839
5
Lokomotiv MoscowLOK
22107537
15
FC UfaUFA
23491021
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Khimki
1
1
CSKA Moscow
33'
FC Nizhny Novgorod
0
0
Dynamo Moscow
33'
Rubin Kazan
-
-
FC Krasnodar
14:30
Akhmat Groznyi
-
-
FC Zenit
17:30

Follow the Russian Premier League live Football match between FC Ufa and PFC Sochi with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest FC Ufa and PFC Sochi news and find up to date Russian Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.