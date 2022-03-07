Russian Premier League / Matchday 20
Gazprom Arena / 07.03.2022
FC Zenit
Rescheduled
-
-
FC Ufa
FC Zenit - FC Ufa Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Zenit logo
FC Zenit jersey
FC Zenit
FC Ufa logo
FC Ufa
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Zenit

FC Ufa

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC ZenitZEN
19125241
2
Dynamo MoscowDMO
19123439
3
CSKA MoscowCSK
20113636
4
PFC SochiSOC
19111734
5
Lokomotiv MoscowLOK
1987431
15
FC UfaUFA
1937916
